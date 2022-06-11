O’Ward leads second Road America practice

Under decently overcast skies and a slight threat of rain which failed to materialize, Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward led the final practice session ahead of today’s qualifying session for the Road America NTT IndyCar Series race.

With Friday’s extended opening practice session seeing the use of a single set of Firestone’s faster alternate tires, this morning’s practice session was run exclusively on the slower primary tires, and despite the absence of the alternates, lap times were impressive as O’Ward led the way on his qualifying simulation run which delivered a 1m45.2681.

The No. 5 Chevy was closely trailed by Team Penske’s Will Power in the No. 12 Chevy (1m45.3849s) and Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was best among the Hondas in the No. 10 car (1m45.4062s).

Fastest driver on Friday, Alexander Rossi lost a fair portion of the session waiting for technicians to overcome his No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda’s lack of desire to fire, but once he got going, fourth place is where he slotted in (1m45.5576s). Penske’s Josef Newgarden was fifth in the No. 2 Chevy (1m45.5744s) and Andretti’s Colton Herta closed the top six in the No. 26 Honda (1m45.7664s).

Other than a quick spin by Callum Ilott, the session was clean.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 1:45 p.m. ET