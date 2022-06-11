LM 24, Hour 5: Class leaders strengthen their holds

Approaching the quarter-distance mark, the 24 Hours of Le Mans continues to feature on-track battles, mainly in the lower rungs of LMP2, but has well-established class leaders.

Perhaps the most significant development of Hour 5 came in Le Mans Hypercar, as the Alpine rejoined the race after its clutch issue at the start of the hour, but by the end was forced back into the garage for further work. It now sits seven laps off the lead. The chances of a podium, or even a top 10 are now slim for the team, which is down in 33rd place overall.

For Toyota and Glickenhaus, however, it’s still all going well. The No. 8 Toyota leads the No. 7 by the slim margin of 3.5s, with the first of the two Glickenhaus 007s 1m18s back.

In LMP2, there has been lots of change to the running order, though the No. 38 JOTA still leads, by 1m27s over Team Penske’s ORECA, which in turn holds a comfortable second, a minute clear of the PREMA ORECA that sits third.

Further down the order there were some intense battles for places in and around the tail end of the top 10. It appears that the fighting in LMP2 will rage on all night, with more than 15 cars still on the lead lap.

In the GTE Pro ranks, it’s advantage Corvette once again, with the No. 63 out front and the No. 64 C8.R back up to second after a strong stint from Alex Sims. The battle for second is raging as we begin Hour 6, though, as Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 92 Porsche is third and just 1.7 seconds back.

In Am, WeatherTech Racing continues to lead the way with its No. 79 Porsche (pictured, top), Cooper MacNeil now in for his first stint. Behind, Nicki Thiim is aboard the No. 98 NorthWest AMR Vantage which has continued to rise up the ranks, Paul Dalla Lana yet to drive.

TF Sport sits third. The Aston appears to have the pace as the temperature drops, the No. 77 Dempsey Proton Porsche now back to fourth with Harry Tinkcknell back in after Christian Ried’s first stint.

HOUR 5 STANDINGS