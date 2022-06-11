LM 24, Hour 11: Porsche, Toyota extend leads

With eleven hours run in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Toyota Gazoo Racing team still maintains its 1-2 advantage in the Le Mans Hypercar and overall rankings.

The No. 8 Toyota GR010 HYBRID, driven by Brendon Hartley, leads by 31s over the No. 7 Toyota, piloted by Jose Maria Lopez. The No. 8’s lead is a legacy of the No. 7 Toyota being caught out by a slow zone after a pit stop earlier in the race. Both Hartley and Lopez are wrapping up their second stints at the wheel.

Glickenhaus Racing’s No. 709 SCG 007 LMH soldiers on in third overall. Richard Westbrook finished up a stint and the car is now in the hands of Ryan Briscoe. Their sister car, the No. 708 of Romain Dumas, is trying to fight its way back into the overall top 10 after its earlier delays.

JOTA’s “Mighty 38” continues to lead LMP2, the No. 38 ORECA 07-Gibson now being driven by Will Stevens with an advantage of nearly three minutes.

But there was a change for second position, as Louis Deletraz in the No. 9 Prema Orlen Team car passed Sean Gelael in the No. 31 WRT car out on track. They remained in that position after the completion of the most recent round of pit stops. ARC Bratislava’s No. 44 ORECA still leads LMP2 Pro/Am, with Bent Viscaal at the wheel.

At the top of the hour, the No. 92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR currently being piloted by Laurens Vanthoor has a lead of nearly two minutes. The No. 91, which recently changed hands from Richard Lietz to Frederic Makowiecki, is still off-sequence compared to the No. 64 Corvette Racing C8.R of Alexander Sims and the No.51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of James Calado, who has taken over from Daniel Serra.

GTE Am has lost the No. 71 Spirit of Race Ferrari due to a terminal engine failure. Gabriel Aubry discarded his helmet and gloves in disgust as he got out of his wounded car.

The running order at 3 a.m. has the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche that has dominated the race this far in front by 23s, with Thomas Merrill completing a strong stint and handing off to Cooper MacNeil. Marco Soensen overtook Paul Dalla Lana for position and eventually took second in the No. 33 TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage AMR, followed by the No. 99 Hardpoint Motorsports Porsche of Martin Rump in third, while Nicki Thiim relieved Dalla Lana and now runs fourth in the No. 98 Northwest AMR Vantage.

