Ferrari teases forthcoming LMH for its return to Le Mans

Ferrari has teased its forthcoming Le Mans Hypercar, which is set to join the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2023, by releasing an image as part of the build-up to the 90th Le Mans 24 Hours this weekend.

The return of the fabled Italian marque next year will mark its first entry to the top class of international sports car racing in 50 years. The last time Ferrari took the start at Le Mans as a factory fighting for overall honors was in 1973 with 312PBs.

Ferrari’s Hypercar team will be run by AF Corse, which has run its GTE Pro class effort since the inaugural FIA WEC season back in 2012. Amato Ferrari’s outfit will run a pair of Hypercar class efforts, up against what promises to be a blockbuster top class featuring full-season FIA WEC entries from Toyota, Peugeot, Porsche, Cadillac and Glickenhaus. Next year’s FIA WEC, of course contains the centenary running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, which is set to take place on June 10-11.

With this teaser, very little has been given away by Ferrari about the car’s looks. However, the car is a long way down the line in its developmental phase, with track testing due to begin next month.

Ferrari has confirmed that the car “shows strong design references to the stylistic features that distinguish the models in the Prancing Horse range.”

The teaser image from Ferrari follows recent LMDH/LMH car “reveals” from Acura, BMW and Cadillac.