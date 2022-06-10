14 IndyCar aces to ride along with at Road America

The NTT IndyCar Series heads to 4.028-mile Road America this weekend, the longest track on the calendar and definitely one of the most challenging.

WILL POWER, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Road America finish: Win (2016)

A disappointing Indy 500 aside, the 2014 NTT IndyCar Series champ hasn’t finished outside the top four so far this season. A win last weekend in caution-free Detroit (below), when he led 55 of 70 laps, put him at the head of the championship points. His momentum only seems to be building and he’s won at Road America before, so he heads to Wisconsin as a favorite. If the Penske driver puts in another performance like his Motor City masterclass, you might not see a ton of wild action if you choose to ride along, but you will experience a driver at the top of his game.

ALEXANDER ROSSI, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Road America finish: Win (2019)

Crazy to think that Road America was the scene of Rossi’s last NTT IndyCar Series race win, all the way back in 2019. But it could also be the track where he ends his three-year win drought. The Andretti Autosport driver, who’s up to seventh in overall points and missed out on a win last time out in Detroit by just one second, is definitely trending toward victory lane, and soon.

SCOTT DIXON, No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: Win x 2 (2017 and 2020, Race 1)

Six-time series champ Scott Dixon has seen this movie before: a relatively sluggish start to the season, frustration at the Indy 500, and then a mid-season change in momentum that more than once has delivered the Kiwi another championship. After dominating the Indy 500 until a late-race error entering the pits, then finally landing his first podium of the season in Detroit last weekend, is this another one of those campaigns? Ganassi’s enduring totem is a two-time winner at Road America and could be worth hitching a ride with on Sunday.

FELIX ROSENQVIST, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Road America finish: Win (2020, Race 2)

The Swede’s only NTT IndyCar Series career win came with Chip Ganassi Racing at Road America early in 2020’s COVID-shaped season. After a disappointing first year with AMSP in 2021, he’s beginning to show why they signed him. With top-10 finishes in the last three races and ninth in points, he’s definitely a factor again. Similar to Alexander Rossi, you can make a case that this might be the weekend when Rosenqvist delivers big.

PATO O’WARD, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

Best Road America finish: 2nd (2020, Race 2)

O’Ward’s 2022 season has been somewhat up and down so far. Three finishes outside the top 10 are the downs, but a win in Barber, second in the Indy 500 and a momentum-maintaining fifth last time out in Detroit are the ups, putting him third in overall points. He’s earned a pole and finished second at Road America, so adding a win isn’t beyond the realms of possibility — and you can guarantee he’ll be spectacular to climb onboard with, regardless.

COLTON HERTA, No. 26 Andretti Autosport w/ Curb-Agajanian Honda

Best Road America finish: 2nd (2021)

How is Colton Herta currently only 11th in the NTT IndyCar Series points? An ill-starred Month of May at Indy sure didn’t help, but it feels like that point in the season when it’s time for the Andretti Autosport driver to start making moves. If things fall into place, he’s one of the guys to beat on any road or street course, and a second-place finish at Road America in 2021 (below) says he could be a factor again.

GRAHAM RAHAL, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: 3rd (2016)

We’ll pull out the obligatory “look for Rahal to charge through the field” once again and hope that this is indeed the weekend when the No. 15 RLL machine begins to be part of the story again. Rahal feels the team’s expansion to three full-season entries has left it thin on engineering resource — in quantity, rather than quality — and doesn’t think there’s an overnight solution. But, hey, race day is often RLL’s time to shine. It may not be the best seat in the house at the moment, but a ride with Rahal could still be worth a shot.

SIMON PAGENAUD, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: 4th (2017)

MSR newbie Pagenaud has been something of a sleeper so far this season. He’s maybe not an automatic choice when it comes to picking a race winner, yet he’s eighth in points and comes to Road America off the back of three consecutive top-10 finishes, including second place in a frenetic Indy GP. That’s solid stuff, and it’s not too much of a stretch to see the 2016 champ in the mix in Wisconsin.

ROMAIN GROSJEAN, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda

Best Road America finish: 5th (2021)

After a podium and two more top-10 finishes in the first four races, Grosjean’s sophomore switch to Andretti Autosport (below) looked poised to deliver a first race win. That’s still on the cards, but momentum has definitely dipped in recent weeks. Last year, on his Road America debut with Dale Coyne Racing, the Frenchman topped the first practice session, qualified seventh and finished a fighting fifth. He’s in his element on natural-terrain road courses, so watch out for a big weekend from the No. 28.

SCOTT McLAUGHLIN, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Best Road America finish: 14th (2021)

McLaughlin is another driver who needs to re-energize his season. After an impressive start that saw him winning the St. Pete opener and finishing second on the Texas oval, the Kiwi has just one top 10 in the last five races. He’s shown speed and competitiveness in recent races, but circumstances have contrived to thwart any decent finishes. At some point it all clicks again, and the four sweeping miles of Road America could be the perfect stage. Worth climbing onboard with?

JACK HARVEY, No. 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: 15th (2019)

Similar to teammate Graham Rahal, Harvey finds himself at the wrong end of the top 20 in points. He’s yet to record a top-10 finish in 2022 and frustration is obviously mounting. But like everyone in the RLL camp, he’s pushing hard to find the light at the end of the tunnel. Give him a half chance this weekend and he’ll definitely grab it.

CONOR DALY, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Best Road America finish: 15th (2017)

A whole season with a single team is the sort of consistency Daly has lacked in recent campaigns. But that’s what he now has with ECR, and the popular Hoosier is making good on it. With a fifth-place finish in the Indy GP and sixth in the Indy 500, he’s proving a factor on all types of track. Currently 12th in overall points, a place ahead of teammate Rinus VeeKay, expect Daly to be in the conversation again this weekend.

JIMMIE JOHNSON, No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: 21st (2021)

The road and street course learning curve continues for the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champ this weekend. For the CGR sophomore, progress would mean a better qualifying and finishing position than his Road America debut last year, which delivered 23rd and 21st, respectively. It’s small steps, but it’s progress. Maybe you join him for the ride on race day?

CHRISTIAN LUNDGAARD, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Best Road America finish: Rookie

First time at a track as daunting as Road America isn’t easy at the best of times, but for rookie Lundgaard, RLL’s misfiring season only adds to the scale of his task. Despite all that, the Dane is a class act and, like teammates Graham Rahal and Jack Harvey, he’ll only need to sense a hint of progress to grab it with both hands. If you want to see a guy willing to make moves, consider hopping onboard.

