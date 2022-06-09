Toyota tops final practice session at Le Mans

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s pair of GR010 HYBRIDs delivered a one-two in the final free practice session ahead of the 90th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours. The best time of the session came early on, Jose Maria Lopex in the No. 7 reeling off a 3m28.322s, which would eventually be good enough to finish 0.362s clear of the sister No. 8 Toyota, which will start the race from pole.

Behind in the Hypercar category were the two Glickenhaus 007 LMHs, the No. 709 ahead of the No. 708. Both were 2.5s back from the No. 7, but 0.2s up on the Alpine, which slotted in fifth following its encouraging performance in Hyperpole which saw Nicolas Lapierre claim third on the grid.

In LMP2, the No. 23 United Autosports ORECA led the way, Alex Lynn setting a 3m22.226s. The No. 65 Panis Racing example ended up second, with the No. 28 JOTA machine third.

In the GTE Ranks, Corvette Racing continued to set the pace, finishing one-two, as its pair of C8.Rs did in the Hyperpole session earlier in the day to lock out the class front row. However on this occasion it was the No. 63 which emerged as the faster of the two thanks to a 3m53.710s from Antonio Garcia. Tommy Milner put the No. 64 second with a 3m52.731s. Completing the top three was the No. 91 Porsche.

Dempsey Proton put Porsche atop GTE Am. Le Mans rookie Sebastian Priaulx completing a 3m55.067s tour of the circuit to top the class and better the No. 88 sister car’s 3m55.265s, which in the end was good enough for second.

The third-fastest car turned out to be the class-pole-winning No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari, which caused a lengthy yellow flag period in the closing minutes of the session after Louis Prette stopped on the pit straight and needed outside assistance to return to the pits.

RESULTS