NASCAR podcast, with Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski is keeping himself busy this year with a full Camping World Truck Series schedule and late model races. Majeski joins this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that and:
• How and why he’s in the ThorSport shop every day working as an engineer
• Why he put racing on the backburner for a year to do that
• What he’s learned working in the shop
• How much it helps build a better bond with the team
• What changed at Niece Motorsports that led Majeski to ThorSport Racing
• The importance of not burning bridges
• Pushing through a start and stop career
• Going through the “total catastrophe” of the No. 60 car program at Roush and lessons learned from that deal
• How Majeski got into racing and the racing ladder he climbed
• How much his parents were able to help along the way
• Does he feel at a disadvantage in the Truck Series with limited starts
• The hardest thing about the Truck Series
• Why he feels his team is flying under the radar
• The biggest goal in his first season in NASCAR
Listen below or click here
Comments