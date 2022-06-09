NASCAR podcast, with Ty Majeski

Ty Majeski is keeping himself busy this year with a full Camping World Truck Series schedule and late model races. Majeski joins this week’s edition of The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss that and:

• How and why he’s in the ThorSport shop every day working as an engineer

• Why he put racing on the backburner for a year to do that

• What he’s learned working in the shop

• How much it helps build a better bond with the team

• What changed at Niece Motorsports that led Majeski to ThorSport Racing

• The importance of not burning bridges

• Pushing through a start and stop career

• Going through the “total catastrophe” of the No. 60 car program at Roush and lessons learned from that deal

• How Majeski got into racing and the racing ladder he climbed

• How much his parents were able to help along the way

• Does he feel at a disadvantage in the Truck Series with limited starts

• The hardest thing about the Truck Series

• Why he feels his team is flying under the radar

• The biggest goal in his first season in NASCAR

