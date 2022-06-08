Racing on TV, June 10-12

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, June 10
|Baku
practice 1
|6:55-8:00am
|Road
America
practice 1
|4:25-5:40pm
Saturday, June 11
|Baku
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|Le Mans
24 Hours
|9:30am-
6:00pm
|Baku
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|Road
America
practice 2
|10:45-11:45am
|Paul
Ricard
|12:30-1:30pm
(D)
|Sonoma
qualifying
|1:30-3:00pm
|
|Road
America
qualifying
|1:45-3:00pm
|Lakewood
|4:00-5:00pm
|Sonoma
qualifying
|4:30-6:30pm
|Lakewood
|5:00-8:00pm
|Road
America
practice 3
|5:20-5:50pm
|Le Mans
24 Hours
|6:00pm-
12:00am
|Sonoma
race
|7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race
|Iowa
|9:00-11:00pm
Sunday, June 12
|Le Mans
24 Hours
|12:00-10:30am
|Baku GP
|5:30-6:55am
pre-race
6:55-9:00am
race
|Road
America
|10:35-11:35am
|Road
America
race
|Pre-race
12:30-1:00pm
Race
1:00-3:00pm
|Sonoma
race
|Pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
Race
4:00-7:30pm
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
