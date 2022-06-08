Racing on TV, June 10-12

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, June 10

Baku
practice 1		 6:55-8:00am

Baku
practice 2		 9:55-11:00am

Road
America
practice 1		 4:25-5:40pm

Saturday, June 11

Baku
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Le Mans
24 Hours		 9:30am-
6:00pm

Baku
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Road
America
practice 2		 10:45-11:45am

Paul
Ricard		 12:30-1:30pm
(D)

Sonoma
qualifying		 1:30-3:00pm

Road
America
qualifying		 1:45-3:00pm

Lakewood 4:00-5:00pm

Sonoma
qualifying		 4:30-6:30pm

Lakewood 5:00-8:00pm

Road
America
practice 3		 5:20-5:50pm

Le Mans
24 Hours		 6:00pm-
12:00am

Sonoma
race		 7:00-7:30pm
pre-race
7:30-10:00pm
race

Iowa 9:00-11:00pm

Sunday, June 12

Le Mans
24 Hours		 12:00-10:30am

Baku GP 5:30-6:55am
pre-race
6:55-9:00am
race

Road
America		 10:35-11:35am

Road
America
race		 Pre-race
12:30-1:00pm
Race
1:00-3:00pm

Sonoma
race		 Pre-race
2:00-4:00pm
Race
4:00-7:30pm

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

