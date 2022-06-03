No changes to Andretti No. 27 crew planned for Kirkwood

Andretti Autosport COO Rob Edwards expects the current crew of mechanics and engineers behind Alexander Rossi’s No. 27 Honda to remain in place for Kyle Kirkwood when the A.J. Foyt Racing driver moves into the seat Rossi will vacate at the end of the season.

“Everyone’s under the contract, so I wouldn’t anticipate any other changes,” Edwards told RACER.

Edwards also says that despite the early announcements of Rossi’s exit for Arrow McLaren SP and Kirkwood’s return to the team where he won the 2021 Indy Lights title, Andretti Autosport will wait until the young Floridian is done with the season before the IndyCar onboarding process will begin.

“At the risk of being old fashioned, if it had been to me up to me, none of this would have been talked about until we got to September, but unfortunately, we’re doing it sooner,” he added. “You know, out of respect to Larry Foyt and Kyle’s current program, everything else we have planned for him will wait so we will leave him to do his thing, maximize that opportunity and continue what he’s doing there.

“We’re going to focus on having the best 11 races we can with Alex. And when we get to walk out of Laguna Seca, then we’ll worry about next year.”