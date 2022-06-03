Bourdais keeps Cadillac on top in second IMSA Detroit practice

Chip Ganassi Racing backed up its Friday morning pace in the second IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series practice session at Detroit’s Belle Isle courtesy of Sebastien Bourdais, who topped the afternoon running in the No. 01 Cadillac DPI-V.R.

Bourdais’ best time was a 1m19.307s, which put him 0.213s ahead of Ricky Taylor in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c. Alex Lynn was third in the No. 02 Cadillac DPi-V.R. Meyer Shank Racing completed a Cadillac-Acura-Cadillac-Acura top-four with a time of 1m19.637s from Tom Blomqvist.

The No. 5 JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac and the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac were fifth and sixth, respectively.

The times in GT Daytona could hardly be any closer, as the top three cars were separated by just 0.007s. Kyle Kirkwood in the No. 17 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 was quickest with a 1m29.993s. Mike Skeen and Jan Heylen set identical lap times of 1m30.000s. Skeen and the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes AMG GT3 were credited with second as Skeen set the time first.

The top five in GTD were all within 0.050s, laying the foundation for what is shaping up to be an exciting qualifying session that could go a long way to determining who is able to find success during Saturday’s 100-minute sprint race.

There were no major incidents in the two-hour session.

UP NEXT: Qualifying, 5:30 p.m. ET

