NASCAR podcast: Spire Motorsports crew chief Bono Manion

Bono Manion is a NASCAR veteran and current crew chief for the Spire Motorsports Truck Series program. Bono talks to The Racing Writer’s Podcast about:

• What goes into the races the team runs?

• What drew him to the organization and what makes the Truck Series where he wants to be

• Moving to North Carolina with Tommy Baldwin

• Roles he played before becoming a crew chief

• Winning back-to-back Busch Series championships with Martin Truex Jr.

• His Cinderella season in the Cup Series 2010

• Going to work for Tommy Baldwin

• How Kyle Busch pulled him into the Truck Series and later fired him

• Being able to choose where he wants to be and what he wants to do in racing

Listen below or click here