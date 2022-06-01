NASCAR podcast: Spire Motorsports crew chief Bono Manion

Bono Manion is a NASCAR veteran and current crew chief for the Spire Motorsports Truck Series program. Bono talks to The Racing Writer’s Podcast about:
• What goes into the races the team runs?
• What drew him to the organization and what makes the Truck Series where he wants to be
• Moving to North Carolina with Tommy Baldwin
• Roles he played before becoming a crew chief
• Winning back-to-back Busch Series championships with Martin Truex Jr.
• His Cinderella season in the Cup Series 2010
• Going to work for Tommy Baldwin
• How Kyle Busch pulled him into the Truck Series and later fired him
• Being able to choose where he wants to be and what he wants to do in racing
