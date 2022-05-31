Phoenix retains NASCAR championship weekend for 2023

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR Championship Weekend for the fourth consecutive year in 2023, NASCAR announced on Tuesday.

“This historic achievement wouldn’t be possible without the outpouring of support the community and our fans continue to show for events at our facility,” said Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese. “They continue to make Phoenix Raceway a must-visit sports and entertainment destination, and our dedicated team will continue their tireless efforts to deliver a championship-caliber experience that our race fans will remember for years to come.”

Phoenix Raceway will host NASCAR Championship Weekend from Nov. 3-5 in 2023. And with tickets in high demand, the track has created a waiting list for ’23 weekend tickets.

Tickets for the season finale this season at Phoenix Raceway have already sold out. There is a select number of standing-room-only, hillside and infield tickets still available.

Phoenix Raceway first hosted NASCAR Championship Weekend in 2020 when Chase Elliott won the race and the title for the first time. It was the same year Jimmie Johnson retired from NASCAR full-time. However, still amid the pandemic, the track was not sold out and infield access was limited.

Phoenix welcomed NASCAR back in 2021 with full access. It was a sellout event.

The track underwent a $178 million renovation before the 2019 season that saw a complete overhaul to its infield.

With the addition of a new infield pedestrian tunnel, updated garages gave fans a closer look at the teams and cars while a new medical center, media center, victory lane, and other buildings were newly built. The grandstands, which added 45,000 seats, were also updated with new escalators and elevators. Most notably, however, was the decision to move the start/finish line in front of the new grandstands.