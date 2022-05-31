Kirkwood to team with Barnicoat for Vasser Sullivan at Detroit GP

Vasser Sullivan Racing has confirmed that Kyle Kirkwood will compete for Vasser Sullivan Racing at the Detroit Grand Prix, June 4, on the 2.3-mile, 14-turn Belle Isle temporary street circuit in Detroit, Michigan.

The GTD PRO class will not be campaigning at Detroit, however, Vasser Sullivan has entered a second GTD car.

“Energized to have Kyle competing with us on what will be a very busy double header Sportscar and IndyCar weekend for him in Detroit,” said Vasser Sullivan team principal James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan. “These sprint races are an absolute 100 minute fight, and we’re looking forward to seeing Kyle take the gloves off!”

Kirkwood will team with Ben Barnicoat to co-drive the No.17 Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3 in what will be his first sprint race in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Since joining Vasser Sullivan in 2020, Kirkwood, the 2021 Indy Lights Champion, has competed in seven Michelin Endurance Cup races for the team. The 23-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, earned his first career IMSA pole position in 2021 at the six-hour race at Watkins Glen International and co-drove the team to a fourth-place finish at the historic Rolex 24 at Daytona this season.

“Super stoked to be back with Vasser Sullivan in the Lexus RC F GT3. It’s been a while since I’ve been in the car and I’m looking forward to competing in my first sprint race,” said Kirkwood. “I will be doing double duty in Detroit. Racing in both IndyCar and IMSA. That means more track time for me, which will be a lot of fun. I’m looking forward to driving the Vasser Sullivan Lexus again and I’m ready for the challenge.”