Honda revels in third straight Indy win

Honda earned its 15th Indianapolis 500 win with Marcus Ericsson’s remarkable drive on Sunday and extended its streak to three consecutive victories at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway following Takuma Sato’s win in 2020 and Helio Castroneves’ win in 2021. It also marks the longest stream since the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 era began in 2012.

“Racing comes down to a team effort, united groups of talented people pushing themselves, working smart and hard,” said Honda Performance Development president David Salters. “That’s three [Indianapolis 500 victories] in a row for the amazingly talented group at HPD – bravo boys and girls! The amazing team at Chip Ganassi Racing produced rocket ship race cars.

“We are extremely proud to race for Honda and the culture of racing and success in Honda continues to show itself, with Monaco [Formula 1] and Indy 500 victories today – nice work everyone!”

Having won four of the five opening races this season, Chevrolet was expected to bring similar results to bear, but with Scott Dixon’s record-breaking pole position run in his No.9 Ganassi Honda and Ericsson’s win in the No.8 Honda, the engines produced by HPD in Southern California demonstrated a victorious edge at IndyCar’s most important event.

“You know, it’s the biggest race in the world and to win is just an incredible feeling,” Ericsson said. “The way we had to it – with the pressure [of the late-race restart] at the end – it was a very tough finish. I needed all that Honda power to be able to pull it off!

“So we’re very, very thankful for that. It’s just an incredible feeling. We’ve been strong all month, both our Ganassi cars and all the Honda cars. We’ve been the ones to beat, to be honest. To end up in Victory Lane, it’s just a dream come true.”