Schumacher just "10 centimeters" off-line before crash

Mick Schumacher says his huge crash in the Monaco Grand Prix was due to him being as little as 10 centimeters too wide on a damp track.

The Haas driver exited the first part of the Swimming Pool complex and appeared to be in control but then lost the rear midway towards the second section and spun to the inside of the track. Running on slick tires with one dry line, he hit the Tecpro barrier hard on the outside and saw the rear end break away completely from the car.

“I’m feeling alright,” Schumacher said. “Obviously it’s very annoying. I think in terms of pace we were definitely there, it’s just a matter of keeping it on track and unfortunately I wasn’t able to do that.

“The pace felt strong and it felt like we were able to attack and push, but unfortunately we just ended up being a bit too wide which was maybe a matter of 10 centimeters at the end and that’s enough to lose all grip that you thought you had and unfortunately the result is as it happened.”

Teammate Kevin Magnussen had retired just a few laps earlier, with a water leak on the ERS to blame, but team principal Guenther Steiner appeared unhappy about another big crash that will leave Haas with a hefty repair bill.

“It was a disappointing day today,” Steiner said. “Kevin’s car was really fast, we were just waiting for our opportunity to pass [Valtteri] Bottas at the pit stop, either under or over cutting to get by him and chase the field. He could easily follow him. He then had an issue with a water leak on his ERS system.

“With Mick we obviously saw what happened. It’s not very satisfactory having a big crash again. We need to see how we move forward from here.”

Magnussen himself agrees with Steiner that Haas could have been fighting for points but for the reliability problems.

“We had power unit issue of some sort, so we had to retire the car – there was nothing we could do about that sadly,” Magnussen said. “I really thought our pace in the race was good considering we were on a full wet on a dry line, I had been able to keep [Pierre] Gasly behind until our issue and I was closing on Bottas.

“It would have been really exciting around the pit stops to see what could have happened. It’s unfortunate with no points today even though I think we had the car to do it, we knew we could fight.”

