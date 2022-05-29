AMSP cheered by year-on-year progress

Arrow McLaren SP finished last year’s Indianapolis 500 with Pato O’Ward in fourth, Juan Pablo Montoya in ninth, and Felix Rosenqvist in 27th. One year’s time can make a major difference at the Speedway as all the work invested by AMSP during the offseason was turned into a bullish second by O’Ward, a fourth by Rosenqvist and 11th by Montoya.

There’s almost nothing worse that finishing second at the 500 — the ultimate reward just out of hand — but McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown was able to find the positives amid the disappointment.

“So close, so strong,” Brown told RACER. “The team did a great job. Drivers did a great job. Definitely feels bittersweet. Never been so disappointed and finished second. But we gave it all we got team was great in the pits all day. Cars were strong all day. Just a couple feet short at the at the end.”

Coming off of AMSP’s most impressive results to date at Indy, Brown was rooting for the team’s elder statesman as the two-time Indy 500 winner Montoya charged from 30th to improve 19 positions by the checkered flag.

“This was this was a good day at the office,” Brown concluded. “Montoya, we just kept watching him creep up on it, creep up on it, creep up on it, so I thought he was gonna knock on the door of the top 10 there and came close. But overall, an awesome team effort.”