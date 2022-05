RACER.com has teamed up with the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup series to offer live streaming coverage of each race. In case you missed the live action of the last rounds at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, watch it below:

The next rounds of the series are at Watkins Glen International, June 25-26. To view the full season schedule and learn more about the series visit www.mx-5cup.com.