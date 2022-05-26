Leclerc shrugs off talk of Monaco jinx

Charles Leclerc insists he won’t change his approach for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix despite his terrible record at his home race.

The most successful Monegasque Formula 1 driver in history, Leclerc has yet to finish his home race and similarly failed to score a point in his only Formula 2 outing there in 2017, despite dominating that year’s championship. Ahead of this year’s grand prix, Leclerc also crashed a Niki Lauda classic Ferrari due to brake failure at Rascasse, but he says the record doesn’t weigh on his mind.

“I don’t think about it,” Leclerc said. “Of course it has not been the luckiest track for me overall but it’s life, it happens. It’s part of motorsport — sometimes things just don’t go your way. Hopefully this year they will. I will take the same approach I have in the first races of 2022, because it has been successful up until now and hopefully it will be successful at home.

“I honestly don’t feel the pressure; I am just really happy to be here, to be back on this amazing track. It is very special for me having grown up here, on these roads I know so well. There is no added pressure — I know that the performance is in the car for a great result. I just have to get into the car and do the job and hopefully the results will be there at the end of the weekend.”

Leclerc arrives at his home race having seen Max Verstappen take the championship lead off him with a victory in Spain that was aided by team orders at Red Bull, but the Ferrari driver doesn’t think the Scuderia will need to follow suit any time soon.

“I don’t know, to be honest — I will definitely not be the one taking those types of decisions, so maybe you can ask Mattia (Binotto, team principal)! Red Bull made it clear what their intentions are and they did it very early in the season, but concerning us I don’t know. I haven’t spoken about it with Mattia and I haven’t heard anything about this for now.

“But with Carlos (Sainz) I think it’s only a matter of time before he gets with us and he gets more at ease with the car. I don’t know, but I don’t want to rely on that either. I just want to do the job in the car and if we are strong enough we have already shown that we can win races anyway. If we do a strong enough job I’m pretty sure that the chances are there anyway.”

Presented by