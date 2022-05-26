Andretti’s ’65 Brawner Hawk sells for a record $2.2m at Mecum Indy

Mecum’s Indy 2022 auction at the Indiana State Fairgrounds wrapped up on Saturday with two beloved 1960s Indy cars fetching premium prices.

The 1965 Brawner Hawk-Ford “Dean Van Lines Special” driven by Mario Andretti to IndyCar titles in 1965 and ’66 sold for $2,200,000. “I’m certain it’s an all-time high price paid for an American-built vintage Indy car,” wrote Vintage Indy president and founder Michael Lashmett, who adds that the $3,520,000 paid for Johnny Rutherford’s UK-built McLaren M16C in 2013 remains the most ever paid for an Indy car in a public auction.

