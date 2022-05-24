Racing on TV, May 27-30

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, May 27

Monaco
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Barcelona
practice 1		 7:55-9:00am

Monaco
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Monaco
practice 2		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Indy 500
Carb Day		 Practice
11:00-1:00pm
Pit Stop contest
2:30-4:00pm

Charlotte
qualifying		 1:30-3:00pm

Charlotte
qualifying		 3:30-5:00pm

Charlotte 6:00-8:00pm

Charlotte
race		 8:00-8:30pm
pre-race
8:30-10:30pm
race

Saturday, May 28

Monaco
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Monaco
practice 3		 6:55-8:00am

Monaco
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Monaco
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

NOLA 10:00-11:00am
(D)

Charlotte race 12:00-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-4:00pm
race

NOLA 12:00-1:30pm
(D)

Charlotte
qualifying		 7:00-8:30pm

Watkins Glen 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Sunday, May 29

Monaco GP 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Monaco GP 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Indy 500 Pre-race
11:00-12:30pm
Race
12:30-4:00pm

NOLA 12:00-2:00pm
(D)

Charlotte
600		 Pre-race
5:00-6:00pm
Race
6:00-10:30pm

Monaco GP 3:30-6:00pm
(R)

Italy 5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)

Monday, May 30

Lime Rock Park Race times TBA

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

MX-5 Cup | Round 6 – Mid-Ohio

