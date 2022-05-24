Racing on TV, May 27-30

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, May 27
|Monaco
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Barcelona
practice 1
|7:55-9:00am
|
|Monaco
practice 2
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Indy 500
Carb Day
|Practice
11:00-1:00pm
Pit Stop contest
2:30-4:00pm
|
|Charlotte
qualifying
|1:30-3:00pm
|
|Charlotte
qualifying
|3:30-5:00pm
|
|Charlotte
|6:00-8:00pm
|
|Charlotte
race
|8:00-8:30pm
pre-race
8:30-10:30pm
race
|
Saturday, May 28
|Monaco
practice 3
|6:55-8:00am
|
|Monaco
qualifying
|9:55-11:00am
|
|NOLA
|10:00-11:00am
(D)
|
|Charlotte race
|12:00-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-4:00pm
race
|
|NOLA
|12:00-1:30pm
(D)
|
|Charlotte
qualifying
|7:00-8:30pm
|
|Watkins Glen
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Sunday, May 29
|Monaco GP
|7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race
|
|Indy 500
|Pre-race
11:00-12:30pm
Race
12:30-4:00pm
|
|NOLA
|12:00-2:00pm
(D)
|
|Charlotte
600
|Pre-race
5:00-6:00pm
Race
6:00-10:30pm
|
|Monaco GP
|3:30-6:00pm
(R)
|
|Italy
|5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)
|
Monday, May 30
|Lime Rock Park
|Race times TBA
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
