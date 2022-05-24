Get to the Future Faster - The Story of RACER, with KurumaNFT

KurumaNFT speaks with Paul Pfanner, founder, CEO & president of RACER about the development pf RACER magazine and Racer Media & Marketing.

0:00 Intro to racing and starting RACER Magazine

1:30 How art was a way into racing and media.

2:27 Driving with Jeff Zwart in 914 Porsche and launching RACER

4:38 Mansell Ferrari era RACER 306 Cover by Paul Laguette

5:50 Gordon Murray’s Brabham BT46B and RACER Issue 312 on creative ingenuity

7:35 Le Mans 1991 Mazda victory and Toyota’s grit RACER Issue 311

9:12 Why RACER should get into NFTs.

Getting into the future faster as RACER.

10:37 KurumaNFT and RACER partnership

Go to KurumaNFT.com to view the RACER NFT collection, which goes on sale tonight at 9 p.m. for Pit Pass holders.



Join KurumaNFT on its Twitter Spaces tonight at 6 p.m. for a discussion of the upcoming Indy 500 and the NFTs with RACER’s Laurence Foster.

