Get to the Future Faster - The Story of RACER, with KurumaNFT

KurumaNFT speaks with Paul Pfanner, founder, CEO & president of RACER about the development pf RACER magazine and Racer Media & Marketing.

0:00 Intro to racing and starting RACER Magazine
1:30 How art was a way into racing and media.
2:27 Driving with Jeff Zwart in 914 Porsche and launching RACER
4:38 Mansell Ferrari era RACER 306 Cover by Paul Laguette
5:50 Gordon Murray’s Brabham BT46B and RACER Issue 312 on creative ingenuity
7:35 Le Mans 1991 Mazda victory and Toyota’s grit RACER Issue 311
9:12 Why RACER should get into NFTs.
Getting into the future faster as RACER.
10:37 KurumaNFT and RACER partnership

Go to KurumaNFT.com to view the RACER NFT collection, which goes on sale tonight at 9 p.m. for Pit Pass holders.

Join KurumaNFT on its Twitter Spaces tonight at 6 p.m. for a discussion of the upcoming Indy 500 and the NFTs with RACER’s Laurence Foster.

