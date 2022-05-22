Chen, Weiss, Kaminskey, Davis take Ferrari Challenge class wins at Watkins Glen

With a packed grid of 60+ Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars, and under sweltering conditions, drivers worked to tackle the challenges of the 3.45-mile Watkins Glen International circuit and avoid the ever present blue barriers.

Trofeo Pirelli

Keysin Chen (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took a dominant win in a Trofeo Pirelli race that ultimately finished under yellow flag conditions. After qualifying on pole, Chen leapt away from Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and set about building a gap over the rest of the category. While it was smooth sailing up front, behind saw an uncommon amount of drama. Championship leader heading into the weekend, Manny Franco (Ferrari of Lake Forest), was pushing hard from third to keep up with Chen’s pace but ultimately spun and tumbled down the order. Clarke was also enjoying a strong race in second before encountering an issue with minutes to go and was forced to pull off and retire. That left the door open for Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island) and Matt Kurzejewski (Ferrari of Westlake) to be promoted to the final podium positions.

A race full of twists and turns was brought to an abrupt halt as Jason McCarthy (Wide World Ferrari), after spending much of the race working to defend his position, encountered an issue in the high-speed Esses and slammed into the wall before coming to a halt some distance down the circuit. Race control took the decision from there to end the race behind the safety car a couple of minutes early.

In the Trofeo Pirelli Am category, Aaron Weiss (Ferrari of Central New Jersey) took his first win of the 2022 season after a time penalty for Custodio Toledo (The Collection) for a jumped start demoted him from the lead to sixth in class. Benoit Bergeron (Ferrari of Quebec) and John Horejsi rounded out the Am podium.

Coppa Shell

In another race interrupted and ultimately concluded under the safety car, the Coppa Shell race saw a 32-car field take the green flag. A half hour later, Brian Kaminskey (Ferrari of Long Island) took the win. It did not come easy, however, as he spent the latter portion of the race hounded by Frank Chang (Ferrari of Seattle) who worked to induce an error in Kaminskey’s driving, but to no avail. Michael Petramalo (Ferrari of Seattle) rounded out the podium in third.

In the Coppa Shell Am category, Tony Davis (Continental Autosports) took the win as he managed to avoid any incident with cars in the Coppa Shell class and defend from the closely following Todd Johnson (Ferrari of Rancho Mirage) who ultimately went on to finish second. Third place was taken by Richard Pineda (Ferrari of Washington).

Watch highlights below, or click here.