VIDEO: Indy 500 Saturday qualifying report with Pato O'Ward

IndyCar

By May 21, 2022 7:35 PM

Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward tells us about an interesting Saturday of qualifying for the Indy 500 where he posted the second-fasted speed of the day.

