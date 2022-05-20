SascoSports International/American Challenge leads HSR at Barber

The first race of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics moved the weekend off to a competitive start Friday at Barber Motorsports Park where a flat-out SascoSports International/American Challenge sprint race produced three class winners.

The overall and International-class victory went to Larry Ligas who crossed the finish line a little over a second ahead of a competitive field in his Predator Performance 1961 No. 61 Jaguar XKE Roadster.

Ligas held off Porsche-class winner Mike Banz who was the first of two Heritage Motorsports teammates to complete the overall podium in his 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR.

Carlus Gann took SascoSports American-division honors and fourth overall in his Vintage Race Car Restorations 1970 No. 9 Ford Mustang Boss 302.

The overall podium was completed by Aaron Nash in third, guest driving in the Heritage Motorsports 1973 No. 41 Porsche 911 S/T owned by Craig Sutherland. Nash was second in the Porsche class and joined winner Banz and Colin Dougherty, who drove a 1986 No. 86 Porsche 944 Turbo Cup to third, on the Porsche podium.

Last year’s SascoSports American class winner at Barber, Jeff McKee, capped a competitive run in this year’s race with a second-place class finish while rounding out the overall top five in his 1964 No. 51 Ford Falcon prepared by Olthoff Racing.

The American class was an all-Ford show with third going to Craig Ross in his 1970 No. 72 Cross Ross Boss Racing Ford Mustang Boss 302

The International top-three included second-place finisher Tom Shelton in his 1975 No. 84 Ferrari 308 GTB and third-place finisher Don Norby in his 1961 No. 7 Jaguar XKE from Predator Performance.

Saturday’s schedule at the HSR Barber Historics incudes the opening rounds of this weekend’s HSR WeatherTech Sprint Series doubleheader races for all Run Groups.

The day’s feature races include the first of the weekend’s pair of Super Vee sprints at 3:55 p.m. CT and the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT and HSR Classic RS Cup races that compete simultaneously on the 2.380-mile Barber road course beginning at 5:10 p.m. CT.