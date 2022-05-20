Indy 500 qualifying weekend schedule

The pace starts to pick up today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway where teams are given maximum boost to prepare for two days of qualifying for the Indy 500. Here’s a quick rundown of the schedule, and for a look at the intricate procedures in place for qualifying, click here.

Friday, May 20

12:00-6:00 p.m.: Open practice (Aired on Peacock Premium)

Saturday, May 21

9:00-10:30 a.m.: Pre-qualifying practice (Peacock Premium)

12:00-5:50 p.m.: Qualifying: Setting positions 1-12 which transfer to Sunday and positions 13-33, which are final; their on-track running is complete for the weekend. (Peacock Premium)

Sunday, May 22

12:30-2:00 p.m.: Fast 12 Practice (Peacock Premium)

4:00 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 Fast 12 Qualifying (NBC)

5:10 p.m.: Firestone Fast Six (NBC)

5:40 p.m.: NTT P1 Award Presentation (NBC)