The statistical quirk behind Herta's Indy GP win

Colton Herta’s victory on Saturday at the Indy Grand Prix moved the Andretti Autosport driver forward on a list of Hall of Fame IndyCar drivers.

With his win in the No. 26 Honda, the seventh of his brief career, the 22-year-old became the sixth-fastest driver to reach seven wins, needing just 53 races to hit the milestone according to NBC IndyCar statistical guru Russ Thompson.

Ahead of Herta in fifth is four-time Indy 500 winner Rick Mears who got to seven wins in 47 races. In front of The Rocket sits a tie between Paul Tracy, the 2003 CART champion, and four-time Indy winner A.J. Foyt, as both needed only 46 races to capture their seventh wins.

Second on the list is 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti who reached seven victories in 38 races, and atop the chart, we have Sebastien Bourdais, the four-time Champ Car champion, who reached his seventh win in the staggeringly short period of 24 races.

Behind Herta it’s his Andretti teammate Alexander Rossi who hit the mark after 60 races. Team Penske’s Will Power got to seven in 62 races and Herta’s team owner Michael Andretti reached seven in his 66th IndyCar event. After Andretti and well behind Herta, the likes of Helio Castroneves (73), Bobby (75) and Al Unser (80), Dario Franchitti (83), Scott Dixon (96), Josef Newgarden (98) and more help provide context to how fast the son of Bryan Herta has risen to prominence since joining the series on a full-time basis in 2019.

“It’s very humbling and it’s very cool,” Herta told RACER. “You know, obviously guys like Alex [Rossi] is on there, and Will Power’s on there, but then you get guys like being in front of Michael Andretti. Bobby Unser, Dario, Al Unser Jr (85), Scott Dixon, Johnny Rutherford (143). That’s really neat.”

Herta’s first win came in his third start and at the record-breaking age of 18.

“I knew my first one was early, but then I wasn’t sure about stuff like this,” he said. “Some of these guys come from other forms of racing that are already professionals when they come in and they do really well. So to be honest, I never really think about things this, but it’s really awesome to be right behind Rick Mears.”