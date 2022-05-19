Red Bull to run Vips in FP1 in Barcelona

Red Bull will give young driver Juri Vips an outing in FP1 at the Spanish Grand Prix in place of Sergio Perez.

All teams have to use rookie drivers on at least two occasions during practice sessions this season, as part of new regulations introduced to increase opportunities for seat time. Williams was the first F1 team to confirm it will run a rookie with Nyck de Vries filling in for Alex Albon during FP1 in Barcelona, and now Red Bull has followed suit.

Estonian driver Vips (pictured above) is racing in the Formula 2 championship this season for Hitech, sitting eighth in the standings — 22 points off the lead — in what is his second full season in the category. Vips has also been named as a Red Bull test driver over the past three years, but has never appeared in F1 machinery during a race weekend before.

There will be at least three different faces in the cars for FP1 this weekend as Alfa Romeo has also confirmed Robert Kubica will get an outing as part of his reserve driver duties. Kubica doesn’t qualify as a rookie given his vast experience in F1 — including two race starts last year — meaning Alfa Romeo will still need to use others on two occasions this season.