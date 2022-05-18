Foyt team to test new prospects on Indy road course

The A.J. Foyt Racing team is getting an early start on securing its next driver at the upcoming test on the Indianapolis road course.

With the expected move of Kyle Kirkwood (pictured above) from the No. 14 AJFR Chevy to Andretti Autosport at the end of the season to replace Alexander Rossi, who is tipped to land at Arrow McLaren SP in its new third entry, the Foyt team is believed to be on the lookout for the next Kirkwood and has one or more drivers from Formula 2 and Indy Lights on its radar for testing and evaluation.

“There’s a day here on the road course in June that we’re hoping to at least run two, if not three potentials,” Foyt VP of Operations Scott Harner told RACER. “I know [team president] Larry [Foyt]’s been having conversations with some people in Europe and conversations with drivers here as well.

“Hopefully we can get some things put together so we can get it buttoned up sooner rather than later. We don’t want to wait too long to get things in place and it would definitely do us a lot of good to get ahead of the game a little bit.”