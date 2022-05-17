VIDEO: Indy 500 Tuesday practice report with Colton Herta

Colton Herta discusses the first day of practice for the Indy 500 with RACER’s Marshall Pruett.
NASCAR 2hr ago
Kaulig team members suspended for Kansas wheel violation
For the second time this season, Kaulig Racing has had members from its No. 31 team suspended for a wheel coming off Justin Haley’s (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Sato pops up late to end opening Indy 500 practice day on top
The final session of the opening day of Indy 500 practice was about to close just as it opened with Scott Dixon and Marcus Ericsson leading a (…)
Videos 7hr ago
VIDEO: Indy 500 aeroscreen tinting
Walking down pit lane on the opening day of practice for the Indy 500 revealed a variety of driver preferences with tinting for their (…)
NASCAR 7hr ago
Three Cup Series wins "unacceptable" for Toyota – Wilson
For the first time this year, Toyota placed all six of its cars inside the top 10 at Kansas Speedway and solidified TRD president David (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
Hunter-Reay joins Ganassi in IMSA development role
Ryan Hunter-Reay is the newest member of Chip Ganassi Racing. The 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 winner was drafted into the team in (…)
IndyCar 8hr ago
Wilson cruises through Indy 500 refresher
Stefan Wilson breezed through the NTT IndyCar Series’ two-phase refresher test on Tuesday. The Briton turned the first laps in Tatiana (…)
IndyCar 12hr ago
GALLERY: 2022 Indianapolis 500 opening day
Join Marshall Pruett for a walk down pitlane on the opening morning of practice for the 2022 Indianapolis 500.
IndyCar 13hr ago
Dixon paces opening Indy 500 practice session
The opening day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 got under way at the early hour of 9 a.m. with perfect blue skies overhead and an ample (…)
IMSA 13hr ago
Lamborghini confirms IMSA GTP program for 2024
As reported by RACER yesterday, Lamborghini has confirmed that it is developing an LMDh car that will join the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar (…)
Formula 1 17hr ago
Herta McLaren F1 testing could lead to practice outings
Colton Herta’s testing schedule with McLaren makes him part of a selection process to see if he is the right fit for an FP1 outing (…)
