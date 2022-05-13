Doohan to get first F1 test in Qatar

Jack Doohan will get his first taste of a Formula 1 car when he tests for Alpine in Qatar on Sunday.

Alpine is conducting an extensive testing program for reserve driver Oscar Piastri using its 2021 car, giving last year’s Formula 2 champion as much seat time as possible during a year when he is not racing. He completed two days at the Losail circuit this week, and F3 runner-up Doohan, who joined Alpine’s young driver academy over the winter, will get his turn this weekend.

“I’m super excited to drive a Formula 1 car for the first time,” said Doonan, son of five-time 500cc world champion Mick. “This is a moment that I’ve been building up to ever since I started racing karts, and I know these opportunities are extremely privileged. I’m very grateful to Alpine for the opportunity and I’m looking forward to giving it my best on the test day.

“I’ve watched behind the scenes at some private tests before and I’ve completed a lot of preparation in the loop simulator at Enstone, so I’m definitely feeling ready for this challenge. I’ll build myself up on the day, enjoy it at the same time and hopefully learn as much as possible alongside the team.”

Piastri’s testing this week came after he was on reserve duties in Miami and also carried out a test in Austin prior to the previous race in Imola. He is scheduled to get back into the car in Austria following the upcoming F1 double-header in Spain and Monaco.

“It’s been a productive two days of testing in Qatar where I’ve continued getting to grips with the A521 Formula 1 car,” Piastri said. “It was very hot across both days, but that’s good for physical preparation.

“The track has largely been unused recently, so there were varying levels of grip and the conditions were quite dusty and windy throughout. It was a challenge at times, but important for me to learn about driving in different conditions. I’m looking forward to joining the F1 team again in Barcelona and Monaco before my next private test day in June.”