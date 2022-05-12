Quail Motorcycle Rally rides into Laguna Seca May 13

More than a hundred motorcycles of all types, from vintage to modern, will descend on WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Friday, May 13. Riders on the Quail Lodge Motorcycle Rally Ride are scheduled to arrive at noon at the 2.24-mile road course which has hosted MotoGP, World Superbike and MotoAmerica battles for several decades.

Those on the Quail Ride will get laps of the course during a special break in an SCCA track session.

“It’s exciting to welcome the riders as they assemble at Turn 5 and share stories of their bikes and rides before they enter the racing surface,” said John Narigi, president and general manager of WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. “Our longstanding partnership with Quail Lodge & Golf Club provides a unique experience for the riders and an opportunity for us to showcase our facility, as well as participating the following day (Saturday, May 14) with an exhibit at the Quail Motorcycle Gathering. It’s an example of a valuable community partnership.”

