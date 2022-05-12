Preview: RM Sotheby's Monaco auction

Taking place alongside the legendary Grand Prix de Monaco Historique, RM Sotheby’s returns to the Grimaldi Forum on Saturday, May 14 for the 6th biennial Monaco auction. There are a number of rare and desirable competition cars on the 84-lot docket, in addition to hypercars, automobilia, boats, and motorcycles.

The star of the show might just be an immaculate 1953 Ferrari 340 MM Spider by Vignale. The 2015 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Phil Hill Cup award winner, this car is one of only 4 surviving 340 MM Vignale Spiders. Another great Ferrari up for auction is the ex-Nigel Mansell 1989 Ferrari 640 Formula 1 car pictured above.

See more on the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.