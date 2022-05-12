NHRA podcast interview: Justin Ashley

Justin Ashley is a rising star in the NHRA Top Fuel ranks and he’s here to discuss his career and what it’s like to drive 11,000 horsepower. Among the topics:

• The discipline four-wide drag racing takes

• How the season is shaping up for Ashley’s team

• The new variables of an alliance with Antron Brown and working with Toyota

• Why Ashley’s website says “Occupation: Real estate investor”

• Being non-emotional

• If Ashley has had a big moment in the car, and what it’s like seeing other drivers go through one

• What Ashley does in the final few moments before the engine fires

• Competing in a one-and-done sport

• If someone has to be fearless to compete in NHRA

• What gets Ashley the most excited about his job

• Depth of the Top Fuel field

