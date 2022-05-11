Racing on TV, May 12-15

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, May 12
|Sweden 2022
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
Friday, May 13
|Indy GP
practice 1
|9:30-10:30am
|
|Indy GP
practice 2
|12:45-1:45pm
|
|Indy GP
qualifying
|4:00-5:15pm
|
|Indy GP
race 1
|5:30-6:30pm
|
Saturday, May 14
|Indy GP
warmup
|10:30-11:00am
|
|Kansas
qualifying
|12:00-1:30pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
qualifying
|1:10-2:20pm
|
|Indy GP
race 2
|1:15-2:15pm
|
|Kansas
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Indy GP
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
|4:00-6:05pm
|
|Kansas
qualifying
|5:00-6:30pm
|
|Berlin race 1
|6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Kansas race
|7:00-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-10:30pm
race
|
|Virginia
qualifying 1
|10:30pm-
12:00am (SDD)
|
Sunday, May 15
|Mid-Ohio
|9:25-10:55am
|
|Virginia
qualifying 2
|12:30-1:30pm
|
|Kansas
|1:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race
|
|Mid-Ohio
race
|2:00-5:00pm
|
|Le Mans
|4:00-5:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Virginia
finals
|6:30-9:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Berlin race 2
|8:00-9:30pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
