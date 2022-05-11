Racing on TV, May 12-15

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, May 12

Sweden 2022 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Friday, May 13

Indy GP
practice 1		 9:30-10:30am

Indy GP
practice 2		 12:45-1:45pm

Indy GP
qualifying		 4:00-5:15pm

Indy GP
race 1		 5:30-6:30pm

Saturday, May 14

Indy GP
warmup		 10:30-11:00am

Kansas
qualifying		 12:00-1:30pm

Mid-Ohio
qualifying		 1:10-2:20pm

Indy GP
race 2		 1:15-2:15pm

Kansas 2:00-5:00pm

Indy GP 3:00-6:00pm

Mid-Ohio 4:00-6:05pm

Kansas
qualifying		 5:00-6:30pm

Berlin race 1 6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)

Kansas race 7:00-8:00pm
pre-race
8:00-10:30pm
race

Virginia
qualifying 1		 10:30pm-
12:00am (SDD)

Sunday, May 15

Mid-Ohio 9:25-10:55am

Virginia
qualifying 2		 12:30-1:30pm

Kansas 1:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-6:30pm
race

Mid-Ohio
race		 2:00-5:00pm

Le Mans 4:00-5:30pm
(SDD)

Virginia
finals		 6:30-9:30pm
(SDD)

Berlin race 2 8:00-9:30pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

