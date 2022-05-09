Foyt, ABC unveils Hildebrand Homes For Our Troops livery

The A.J. Foyt Racing team and longtime sponsor ABC Supply will do something special for the Indianapolis 500 by utilizing the No.11 Chevy driven by JR Hildebrand to raise funding and awareness for Homes For Our Troops (HFOT).

HFOT is “a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 veterans to enable them to rebuild their lives,” and ABC Supply has committed to matching up to $1 million in donations made to HFOT between May 21-30. To date, HFOT has built 330 homes for injured veterans.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply is choosing to spotlight Homes For Our Troops through this initiative,” said HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue, it will raise much needed awareness about our mission.

“ABC Supply has been a tremendous partner and we are grateful for their commitment to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.”

The car’s owner is genuinely enthused to sport a patriotic livery while racing to benefit military veterans in need of housing, too.

“I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag – especially with our team,” Foyt said. “I would like to thank ABC Supply for supporting Homes For Our Troops. It’s great.”

Hildebrand agreed: “To support this organization at the Speedway, bring attention to Veterans and some of the challenges that they face,” he said, “and to highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of.”