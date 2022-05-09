Chevy riding a wave into Month of May

With four straight wins and three poles earned by its teams, Chevrolet enters the month of May with a wave of momentum NTT IndyCar Series fans haven’t seen in a few years.

Winners of every Manufacturers’ championship from 2012-2017, Chevy dominated the new 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine formula until Honda took the lead in 2018. Currently on a four-year Manufacturers’ title streak, Honda Performance Development appeared to be in a position to maintain its advantage until the new 2.4-liter hybrids arrive, but the Bowtie has delighted in spoiling those plans so far this season.

And with its last Indy 500 win coming in 2019 with Simon Pagenaud, Chevy fans have a reason to be hopeful for a resurgence by Chevy Racing and its engines produced by Ilmor Engineering.

“I don’t know where Honda is at; all I know is that Chevy has put a tremendous amount of work into their package in the off-season,” Arrow McLaren SP president Taylor Kiel said after winning the most recent race with Pato O’Ward. “I can sit here and say they’ve given us everything that we’ve asked for. They’ve worked relentlessly to close any perceived gaps that they thought they had. We certainly as a team have felt a huge shift in performance from year to year.”

O’Ward’s win for Chevy followed three consecutive victories delivered by Team Penske to open the year. Coupled with advancements by the AMSP team with its engineering group and additional engineering support provided on behalf of Chevy of Pratt & Miller Engineering, the team is looking to extend its winning into this weekend’s race on the Indianapolis road course and the big one, the Indy 500 on May 29.

“I think we did a lot in the backcourt as a team to improve car performance,” Kiel said. “Chevy has done a fantastic job as well. At this stage in the engine game, as far advanced as we are, for them to find the gains they have is remarkable. Kudo to everyone at Chevy, Pratt & Miller, Ilmor, all the work they’ve done.”

From O’Ward’s perspective, Chevy’s increased embrace of its drivers’ input continues to pay off in the best kind of way. Building upon the record-setting streak to open the 2022 season with a fifth and possibly a sixth straight win is where the AMSP ace has his sights set.

“They have really brought it to us this year,” O’Ward said. “I think it’s great that they’ve been so open to our suggestions and to all the Chevy teams’ suggestions to making us go faster, to helping us in every way they can. It’s been fantastic. I think it’s a Chevy sweep for all the races so far. That’s awesome. Hopefully we can keep it rolling.”