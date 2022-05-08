Alonso penalized to P11 post-Miami GP

Fernando Alonso has lost his points finish in the Miami Grand Prix after a post-race penalty for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

The Spaniard had an eventful race, touching Lewis Hamilton on the opening lap then being hit with a five-second time penalty for causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at Turn 1 when overtaking the AlphaTauri. At the end of the race, Alonso — who was trying to get clear of a group of cars behind — was investigated for twice leaving the track and gaining an advantage, with one earning him a black and white warning flag.

Over an hour after the race finished it was confirmed Alonso had been penalized for the other occasion, with a five-second time penalty dropping him from ninth place to 11th.

“The Stewards reviewed the video evidence and determined that car No. 14 left the track at Turn 14 and gained a lasting advantage,” the decision read.

Alonso had cut the chicane and pulled far enough away from the cars behind to be classified in the points originally, but the latter penalty promotes Alex Albon to ninth and Lance Stroll to the final point in tenth.

Daniel Ricciardo got a similar penalty that cost him a chance of points, as he dropped from a provisional 11th — and close enough to benefit from Alonso’s penalty — to 13th.

