Byron signs Hendrick contract extension

William Byron has signed a three-year contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to remain the driver of the team’s No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2025 season.

“I’m so thankful to continue racing for Mr. Hendrick, Jeff (Gordon, vice chairman) and Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said. “Since I joined the organization, they’ve supported my growth process every step of the way, including my path to the Cup Series. With the great people around me, I’m excited to continue pursuing race wins and playoff success.

“Together we’ve built a No. 24 team that I know will contend for championships. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season and my years to come with Hendrick Motorsports.”

Byron signed with Hendrick in 2016 when he was 18 years old. A year later in his lone full season in the Xfinity series, Byron won four races and the series title.

The North Carolina native joined the organization in the Cup Series in 2018 and has made the playoffs the last three seasons. Last year, paired with crew chief Rudy Fugle, Byron finished a career-high 10th in the standings.

Through the first 11 races of the 2022 season, Byron is one of two drivers with multiple race wins (Atlanta and Martinsville). He has four career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series in 155 starts going into Darlington Raceway (Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1).

“William is a tremendous driver and a truly exceptional young man,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “As impressed as I am by his innate ability inside a race car, I admire his character and maturity even more. William is on an amazing trajectory, and I believe he’s only just begun to scratch the surface of his potential. We are fortunate to have him in our stable.”