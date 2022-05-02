Corvette concepts to gather at Lime Rock Park Historic Festival

A first-ever gathering of more than 12 Chevrolet Corvette concept cars will be on display this Labor Day weekend as part of the Lime Rock Park Historic Festival (Sept. 1-5) in 2022.

Designed to tease the future styling direction for the American icon, these one-of-one, hand-made Corvettes each represent what the future could have held, and in many cases, what actually became that future. The unique assembly at Lime Rock Park will include examples from the GM Heritage Center, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, and private collections.

In addition to the concept cars, a compelling collection of competition and production cars will also be part of the display.

Confirmed examples will include the 1956 Corvette SR-2, designed by the “Fathers of the Corvette” Harley Earl and Zora Arkus-Duntov, the 1957 Corvette SS (XP-84), the first purpose-built Corvette racer, as well as the 1959 Corvette Sting Ray Racer (XP-87), 1961 Corvette Mako Shark, both the CERV I and CERV II, the 1969 Corvette Manta Ray, 1968 Astro II (XP880), 1972 Reynolds Aluminum Corvette, 1986 Corvette Indy, 1990 CERV III, 1992 Stingray III and the 2009 Corvette Sting Ray Concept.

“Through now eight generations, Corvette has been a leader in design and engineering,” said Phil Zak, Executive Design Director Global Chevrolet. “This extensive display of Corvette history will highlight the wide variety of ideas and innovations leading up the current mid-engine C8.”

The Historic Festival 40 launches on Thursday evening with the Vintage Race Car and Sports Car Parade, winding through 17 miles of picturesque two-lane roads surrounding Lime Rock Park. Friday, Saturday and Monday will stage an active schedule of practice and on track competition and will feature the return of the Historic Trans Am class to Lime Rock Park.

On Sunday, the Lime Rock Park Concours and Gathering of the Marques display nearly 1,000 classic cars and motorcycles arranged around the Lime Rock Park track.

Fans attending the event can also enjoy a swap meet, automobilia concessions, book signings, featured speakers and more. Sponsors and keynote attendees will be announced soon. For tickets and event information, visit: www.limerockpark.com/events