Precautionary engine change for Rossi

By April 30, 2022 1:10 PM

The hard rearward crash suffered by Alexander Rossi in the second Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar session has led Honda Performance Development to call for a precautionary engine change in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport entry.

 

With significant forces shot through the gearbox, the Andretti team wheeled out a spare transmission fitted with suspension and brakes to replace the damaged unit, and with questions as to whether the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 motor was damaged internally, HPD brought a fresh engine to the team’s transporter where it was installed just in time for qualifying.

