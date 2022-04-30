Precautionary engine change for Rossi

The hard rearward crash suffered by Alexander Rossi in the second Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar session has led Honda Performance Development to call for a precautionary engine change in the No. 27 Andretti Autosport entry.
Heavy contact this morning for @AlexanderRossi.@FollowAndretti now has some work ahead of them before qualifying.
WATCH LIVE:@PeacockTV: https://t.co/7aweZcszVk#INDYCAR App powered by NTT DATA: https://t.co/vKDGlWzDgN#HIGPA // @BarberMotorPark pic.twitter.com/cFPMgBGUEi
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 30, 2022
With significant forces shot through the gearbox, the Andretti team wheeled out a spare transmission fitted with suspension and brakes to replace the damaged unit, and with questions as to whether the 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 motor was damaged internally, HPD brought a fresh engine to the team’s transporter where it was installed just in time for qualifying.
Comments