Diverse line-up of winning cars Friday at 44th HSR Mitty

A winning line-up of race cars as diverse as it could possibly be spiced a competitive opening day of competition at the 44th Historic Sportscar Racing Mitty at Michelin Raceway on Friday with a pair of HSR Sasco Sports International/American Challenge sprint races.

The list of winning cars includes a 1973 Ford Escort RS1600, a 1963 Corvette Roadster, a 1966 Corvair Yenko Stinger, a 1961 Jaguar XKE Roadster and a pair of Porsche 911s that split overall and class honors in each Sasco Sports race for the second-consecutive year.

Eric Lux and Goldcrest Motorsports topped the Sasco Sports Race A field for larger displacement cars for the second-straight year at the HSR Mitty in his 1973 No. 0 Porsche 911 RSR.

A Porsche also delivered the repeat in Sasco Sports Race B for smaller cars with Craig Watkins successfully defending his 2021 Mitty win with another overall and class win in his 1968 No. 46 Porsche 911. Watkins prevailed over a packed 46-car small-bore field that delivered big-time competition on the 2.54-mile Road Atlanta circuit.

Lux shared the Race A overall and race winner’s podium with the Predator Performance 1961 No. 61 Jaguar XKE of Larry Ligas, who won the International class and finished second overall.

Sasco Race A American division honors went to Mike Donohue in his 1963 No. 30 Corvette Roadster. Donohue finished fourth overall in Race A.

The International-class winner also finished second overall in Race B. David Porter wheeled his 1973 No. 581 Ford Escort RS1600 to the International division victory and followed only overall winner Watkins to the finish line.

James Reeve Jr. secured the Sasco Sports Race B American division victory in his 1966 No. 51 Yenko Stinger Corvair. Reeve finished sixth overall in Race B.

The action at Michelin Raceway continues Saturday with a highlight being the celebration of Sports 2000 as the Featured Marque of the 44th HSR Mitty. More than 50 competitors have entered in what the racers themselves are now calling the 45th Sports 2000 Reunion.

This year marks the 45th year of series competition for Sports 2000 — also know as S2000 or simply S2 — and the milestone will be celebrated in Saturday’s feature race that kicks off the day’s competition schedule at 12:45 p.m. ET.

Another weekend “must-see” is the inaugural “Gene Felton Memorial Challenge” for HSR Group 8 Historic Stock Cars.

Honoring the late driving star Gene Felton, the Memorial Challenge features a pair of races for HSR Group 8 Historic Stock Cars with the winner determined by total points from the two events. In addition to receiving a special race winner’s trophy, a plaque bearing the winning driver’s name will be placed on the Lanier Technical College Gene Felton Trophy. Based on victory lane hardware from Felton’s vast collection, the permanent trophy commemorates the driver’s long association with the Lanier Technical College, where he helped interns in the Motorsports Vehicle Training program get hands-on racing experience. Donations in Felton’s honor can be made at https://www.laniertechfoundation.org.

