Rare Ferrari, Daytona-winning Jaguar featured at RM Sotheby’s Monaco auction

A trio of spectacular offerings have been added to RM Sotheby’s May 14 Monaco Auction list, including one of the most desirable Ferraris of its era, an ex-works Jaguar XJR-9 prototype and a post-war Delahaye built for racing great Louis Chiron.

The 365 GTB/4 Spider holds a unique cachet among Ferrari’s vintage front-engine V-12 roadsters. Considered by many to be the most desirable road-going Ferrari of its era, this 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider by Scaglietti is the 90th of 121 spiders built and the 65th example of 96 cars specified for retail in the U.S. Retaining its original engine and gearbox, this Ferrari Classiche certified example will cross the block for an estimated $2.15 to $2.35 million.

