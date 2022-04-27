Racing on TV, April 28-May 1

The Trans Am Series has a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 28

Laguna Seca

TA 9:00-10:00pm

(D)

Friday, April 29

Barber

practice 1 4:00-5:00pm Dover practice

& qualifying 3:00-4:30pm Charlotte

qualifying 1 7:00-10:00pm

Saturday, April 30

Barber

practice 2 10:00-11:00am Dover practice

& qualifying 10:30am-

12:30pm Dover race prerace

12:30-1:30pm

race

1:30-4:00pm Barber

qualifying 1:00-2:15pm Denver 3:00-6:00pm Laguna Seca

qualifying 3:45-4:30pm Barber

practice 3 5:20-5:50pm Monaco 9:00-10:30pm

(SDD)

Sunday, May 1

Barber

race 10:55-11:55am Charlotte

qualifying 2 11:00am-

12:00pm Barber prerace 12:30-1:00pm Barber race 1:00-3:00pm Barber

postrace 3:00-3:15pm Dover 2:00-3:00pm

pre-race

3:00-7:00pm

race Laguna Seca

race 3:00-6:00pm Jerez 6:00-7:30pm

(SDD) Charlotte

finals 7:00-10:00pm Laguna Seca

TA2 10:00-11:30pm

(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

