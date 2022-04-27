Racing on TV, April 28-May 1

The Trans Am Series has a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, April 28
|Laguna Seca
TA
|9:00-10:00pm
(D)
|
Friday, April 29
|Barber
practice 1
|4:00-5:00pm
|
|Dover practice
& qualifying
|3:00-4:30pm
|
|Charlotte
qualifying 1
|7:00-10:00pm
|
Saturday, April 30
|Barber
practice 2
|10:00-11:00am
|
|Dover practice
& qualifying
|10:30am-
12:30pm
|
|Dover race
|prerace
12:30-1:30pm
race
1:30-4:00pm
|
|Barber
qualifying
|1:00-2:15pm
|
|Denver
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Laguna Seca
qualifying
|3:45-4:30pm
|
|Barber
practice 3
|5:20-5:50pm
|
|Monaco
|9:00-10:30pm
(SDD)
|
Sunday, May 1
|Barber
race
|10:55-11:55am
|
|Charlotte
qualifying 2
|11:00am-
12:00pm
|
|Barber prerace
|12:30-1:00pm
|
|Barber race
|1:00-3:00pm
|
|Barber
postrace
|3:00-3:15pm
|
|Dover
|2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race
|
|Laguna Seca
race
|3:00-6:00pm
|
|Jerez
|6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)
|
|Charlotte
finals
|7:00-10:00pm
|
|Laguna Seca
TA2
|10:00-11:30pm
(D)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
