Racing on TV, April 28-May 1

By April 27, 2022 12:54 PM

The Trans Am Series has a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, April 28

Laguna Seca
TA		 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Friday, April 29

Barber
practice 1		 4:00-5:00pm

Dover practice
& qualifying		 3:00-4:30pm

Charlotte
qualifying 1		 7:00-10:00pm

Saturday, April 30

Barber
practice 2		 10:00-11:00am

Dover practice
& qualifying		 10:30am-
12:30pm

Dover race prerace
12:30-1:30pm
race
1:30-4:00pm

Barber
qualifying		 1:00-2:15pm

Denver 3:00-6:00pm

Laguna Seca
qualifying		 3:45-4:30pm

Barber
practice 3		 5:20-5:50pm

Monaco 9:00-10:30pm
(SDD)

Sunday, May 1

Barber
race		 10:55-11:55am

Charlotte
qualifying 2		 11:00am-
12:00pm

Barber prerace 12:30-1:00pm

Barber race 1:00-3:00pm

Barber
postrace		 3:00-3:15pm

Dover 2:00-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Laguna Seca
race		 3:00-6:00pm

Jerez 6:00-7:30pm
(SDD)

Charlotte
finals		 7:00-10:00pm

Laguna Seca
TA2		 10:00-11:30pm
(D)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

