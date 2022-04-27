Next Race Industry Now webinar: "Variables of fuel, oil and power adders on piston ring choice”

Join us for Race Industry Now Tech & Business Webinar Episode 217: “The variables of fuel, oil and power adders on piston ring choice” by Total Seal Piston Rings.

Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET: Click here to register.

The advances in fuel, motor oil and power adders directly impact piston rings. To achieve the best durability and performance, you must choose the correct piston ring material and coatings as well as produce the correct cylinder bore surface finish. Just as fuels, oils and power adders have evolved, so have piston rings and cylinder honing.

This seminar will deliver the details that will enable you to make the right choices. Speakers are Lake Speed Jr., tribologist, and Keith Jones, Director of Technical Sales, Total Seal Piston Rings. Hosted by Jeff Hammond from SiriusXM ch 90, Late Shift.