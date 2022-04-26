Elliott, Byron, Larson get Xfinity call-ups with JR Motorsports

Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron and Kyle Larson will get additional seat time this season with select Xfinity Series starts for JR Motorsports. HendrickCars.com will sponsor the No.88 Chevrolet for the trio.

Elliott (2014) and Byron (2017) are former Xfinity Series champions with the organization and will be the first two to get behind the wheel.

Elliott will run at Darlington Raceway on May 7. A former Darlington winner, Elliott has five career wins in 82 Xfinity Series starts. His most recent start with a one-off race in 2021.

Byron will jump in the car at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21) and New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16). Byron is a four-time Xfinity Series winner. He last made a start in 2017, his only year spent in the Xfinity Series.

Larson’s two starts will follow on Watkins Glen road course (Aug. 20) and when the series returns to Darlington (Sept. 3). A former Rookie of the Year in the Xfinity Series, Larson has 108 career starts with 12 wins.

Larson last ran in the Xfinity Series in 2018. In 2015, he made one start in the Camping World Truck Series in a Dale Earnhardt Jr. owned truck.

“The NASCAR platform has been instrumental in helping us build HendrickCars.com into a national brand, and we look forward to continuing that momentum through this expanded effort,” said Greg Gach, president of Charlotte-based Hendrick Automotive Group. “We are committed to our racing programs and supporting our Hendrick Motorsports teammates whenever we can, and we know these additional races will benefit our drivers and teams.

“We’re also excited to work with Dale Jr. on this opportunity. He’s a terrific partner whose dealerships have created tremendous value for our General Motors customers. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

The crew chief for the No.88 team will be announced at a later date.