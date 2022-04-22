Vettel undecided about his F1 future beyond this year

Sebastian Vettel says there is still plenty of scope for Aston Martin to improve and he’ll wait to see how this season develops before making a decision on his future in Formula 1.

The four-time world champion is out of contract at the end of the current season, and Aston Martin has endured a tough start to F1’s new era as it currently sits bottom of the constructors’ championship. Vettel — who only returned to action at the last race in Melbourne after missing the start of the year due to COVID — says the poor opening to 2022 isn’t necessarily a sign that it will take multiple years for the situation to improve.

“My contract ends at the end of this season; obviously it’s not the year that everyone in the team hoped for — at least the start of the season — but I think it would be bad to right it off already,” Vettel said. “It’s only race three, it’s new regulations — there are so many things we are struggling with when it comes to performance with our car, extracting the performance.

“I think others have the same or similar problems. So lots of things that we can still understand and learn. The next weeks and months will be very, very important to set the direction for this year but also for learning and knowing what to do in the next three or four years on the horizon.

“So I feel it would be wrong to write this season off, absolutely wrong. It’s just started. I only had one race and didn’t even finish that race, so plenty of things we can still improve and learn. In a couple of weeks and months I think we will be in a better place to judge where we really are. Because the spirit is good, the team is very willing to be at the front. At the minute we’re not, it’s not a secret, but lots of work going in.

“I don’t know (about my future). No secrets, it will obviously depend on how this season goes and then take it from there.”

Vettel also dismissed rumors he has been approached by Red Bull team principal Christian Horner about a possible position at his former team.

“I haven’t spoken with Christian for a while, but not about… I don’t know, not true. Time will tell. At the minute I think the focus is on the now and a mountain ahead of us that we try to climb. We won’t climb it in a day, we won’t climb it in a month, but we will choose the path that we climb which will determine also I think the next three or four years. So that’s why I feel it’s really important to focus on that, and it takes all of the attention.

“There will be a day for all of us when this journey ends and some other journey starts, whatever that might be. I’m not sure — I definitely won’t sit on the other side in terms of asking questions to drivers, I don’t think that will be my strength! Remind me if I ever get even close!

“Obviously I’ve thought about it before signing the current contract. Plenty of ideas, but who knows?”

