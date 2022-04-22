Dyson on TA pole at Laguna Seca

Practice and qualifying are complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s TA/XGT/SGT/GT event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Saturday. Tomy Drissi, who finished second at both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Road Atlanta, topped practice in his No. 8 Lucas Oil Ford Mustang with a best time of 1m24.969s.

Chris Dyson was second in his No. 20 ALTWELL Ford Mustang with a 1m24.979s, followed by Dyson’s CD Racing teammate Humaid Masaood’s No. 21 allgram Ford Mustang with a 1m27.793s. Ken Thwaits’ No. 7 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro was fourth with a 1m27.893s, and Amy Ruman rounded out the top five in her No. 23 McNichols Co. Corvette with a 1m28.321s.

Full practice results can be found here.

Today’s qualifying session saw Chris Dyson earn his third Motul Pole Award of 2022 and second in a row when he recorded a lap time of 1m23.796s. Tomy Drissi was hot on his heels with a 1m23.802s.

“It was a lot closer than I think any of us expected,” said Dyson of the qualifying session. “Frankly, we shouldn’t be surprised because Tomy [Drissi] has been hard on us all weekend. We lost the radio there, so I thought my time was quick enough, but I didn’t realize how close it got. It was an interesting session because 99.9% of the track is dry except for a stream running through Turn 4, and you can’t drive it the same way twice, so it was a unique challenge for today. I think we’ve got a great racecar for tomorrow. We’ve got the ALTWELL Mustang up front, and we’ll try to keep it there tomorrow.”

Third fastest in qualifying was Ken Thwaits with a 1m26.665s, followed by Simon Gregg’s No. 59 Burtin Racing/59 Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro, which put down a speed of 1m26.757s. Humaid Masaood was fifth with a time of 1m27.559s.

Erich Joiner’s No. 10 goodboybob Coffee Roasters Porsche GT3R was the fastest qualifier in XGT, also setting a new track record for his class with a 1m28.723s. Cindi Lux led the SGT class with a 1m33.253s in her No. 45 Black Rock Coffee Dodge Viper.

Full qualifying results can be found here.