MSR to skip remainder of Indy test with Castroneves

Helio Castroneves will not take part in the remainder of the Indy Open Test after crashing into the Turn 2 wall during Wednesday’s NTT IndyCar Series outing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Although the damage to the reigning four-time Indy 500 winner’s Meyer Shank Racing Honda was not extensive, RACER has learned the team has chosen to take its time in repairing the No. 06 superspeedway chassis which the Brazilian drove into victory lane last year.

“Coming out of the pits in the warmup lane, I didn’t feel anything strange anything bottoming or anything like that,” Castroneves said as he became the second of three Indy 500 winners to spin on the slippery pit lane exit surface. “I wasn’t even pushing obviously and the car just spun. It was a very odd situation that unfortunately we couldn’t avoid. Very unusual.”

Despite the decision to park the No. 06, MSR will have the sister entry for Simon Pagenaud to run on Thursday. The 2019 Indy 500 winner set the 14th-fastest lap on Wednesday in the No. 60 Honda (223.567mph) and the second-best no-tow lap (219.767mph).