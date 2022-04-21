Evernham race cars headline Mecum Indy Spring Classic auction

With just three weeks to go, the 35th annual Dana Mecum Original Spring Classic auction catalog is already full to bursting. An eye-popping array of main attractions and noted collections number among the estimated 3,000 vehicles plus road art and memorabilia items ready for the auction block May 13-21 in Mecum’s flagship event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in Indianapolis.

Headlining this year’s Spring Classic will be The Ray Evernham Collection of 32 race cars (plus one engine) from the NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner’s Big Iron Garage, all of which will be offered at no reserve. The definitive leader of the group is the 1965 Brawner Hawk Ford Dean Van Lines Special that was driven by Mario Andretti to IndyCar championships in 1965 and ’66; to a third-place finish which earned him Rookie of the Year honors in the 1965 Indianapolis 500; and also to the pole position for the ’66 500.

Read more details of the auction at VintageMotorsport.com.