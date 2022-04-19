Racing on TV, April 22-24

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Friday, April 22
|Imola
practice 1
|7:25-8:30am
|
|Imola
practice 1
|7:25-8:30am
|
|Imola
qualifying
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Imola
qualifying
|10:55am-
12:00pm
|
|Talladega
qualifying
|5:30-7:00pm
|
|Houston
qualifying 1
|7:00-9:00pm
|
Saturday, April 23
Sunday, April 24
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
