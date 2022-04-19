Racing on TV, April 22-24

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, April 22

Imola

practice 1 7:25-8:30am Imola

practice 1 7:25-8:30am Imola

qualifying 10:55am-

12:00pm Imola

qualifying 10:55am-

12:00pm Talladega

qualifying 5:30-7:00pm Houston

qualifying 1 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, April 23

Imola

practice 2 6:25-7:30am Imola

practice 2 6:25-7:30am Talladega

qualifying 11:00am-

12:30pm Talladega 1:00-3:00pm Imola Sprint 10:25-11:00am Imola Sprint 10:25-11:00am Talladega

race 3:00-4:00

pre-race

4:00-7:00pm

race Foxborough 3:00-6:00pm Sonoma 1 6:30-8:00pm (D) Sonoma 1 8:00-9:30pm

(D) Road Atlanta

race 1 10:00-11:00pm

(SDD)

Sunday, April 24

EmiliaRomagna

GP 7:30-8:55am

pre-race

8:55-11:00am

race EmiliaRomagna

GP 7:30-8:55am

pre-race

8:55-11:00am

race Houston

qualifying 2 10:30am-

12:00pm

(SDD) Sonoma 2 11:00am-

12:30pm (D) Sonoma 2 12:30-2:00pm

(D) Talladega 2:30-3:00pm

pre-race

3:00-7:00pm

race Sonoma 4:00-6:00pm

(D) Portugal 5:00-6:30pm

(SDD) Road Atlanta

race 2 6:30-7:30pm

(SDD) Houston finals 7:30-10:00pm

(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

