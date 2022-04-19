Racing on TV, April 22-24

The Trans Am Series recently announced a new television package to air this year’s races in prime time on CBS Sports Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire line-up of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, April 22

Imola
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Imola
practice 1		 7:25-8:30am

Imola
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Imola
qualifying		 10:55am-
12:00pm

Talladega
qualifying		 5:30-7:00pm

Houston
qualifying 1		 7:00-9:00pm

Saturday, April 23

Imola
practice 2		 6:25-7:30am

Imola
practice 2		 6:25-7:30am

Talladega
qualifying		 11:00am-
12:30pm

Talladega 1:00-3:00pm

Imola Sprint 10:25-11:00am

Imola Sprint 10:25-11:00am

Talladega
race		 3:00-4:00
pre-race
4:00-7:00pm
race

Foxborough 3:00-6:00pm

Sonoma 1 6:30-8:00pm (D)

Sonoma 1 8:00-9:30pm
(D)

Road Atlanta
race 1		 10:00-11:00pm
(SDD)

Sunday, April 24

EmiliaRomagna
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

EmiliaRomagna
GP		 7:30-8:55am
pre-race
8:55-11:00am
race

Houston
qualifying 2		 10:30am-
12:00pm
(SDD)

Sonoma 2 11:00am-
12:30pm (D)

Sonoma 2 12:30-2:00pm
(D)

Talladega 2:30-3:00pm
pre-race
3:00-7:00pm
race

Sonoma 4:00-6:00pm
(D)

Portugal 5:00-6:30pm
(SDD)

Road Atlanta
race 2		 6:30-7:30pm
(SDD)

Houston finals 7:30-10:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

